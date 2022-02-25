Ukraine President to honour border guards who died defending Snake Island.

UKRAINE President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he will honour the 13 border guards who died defending Snake Island from Russian forces. The guards refused to surrender “Zmiinyi Island” to a Russian warship in the Black Sea, according to reports.

Zelensky will honour the deceased guards posthumously with the title “Hero of Ukraine.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Zelensky said: “Ukrainian soldiers on Zmiinyi Island were all killed because they refused to surrender. Our soldiers on Zmiinyi Island died fighting heroically.”

“May the memory of those who gave their lives for Ukraine live forever,” he said.

Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, is located about 30 miles off Ukraine’s coast and has a total land area is less than 1/10th of a square mile.

In videos posted on social media, audio apparently describes a Russian warship approaching the island and asking the border guards to “surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims, otherwise, you’ll be bombed.”

The men refused, per that audio, responding: “Russian warship, go f*ck yourself.”

#RussiaUkraine Video from soldiers defending Snake Island not long before they died fighting for #Ukraine #UkraineInvasion #Russia pic.twitter.com/Ys47BLXGog

— The Ghost Of Kyiv (@theghostofkyiv_) February 25, 2022

“This island, like the rest of our territory, is Ukrainian land, and we will defend it with all our might,” Zelensky said in an August 2021 interview.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.