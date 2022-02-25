Define and shine: haircare after 50

Haircare needs change over time, and are not the same at 50 as they are at 20. Read on to find out how to keep your hair looking its best after 50.

Hair can be an important part of a person’s image. Taking care of it enhances your natural beauty and a good hairstyle can really lift your spirits.

Over the years, our hair, just like our skin, goes through different stages and it is important to know how to adapt our haircare routines to our changing needs as time goes by.

After 50: Define and add shine

Over time, the loss of material not only makes the hair visibly thinner and frizzier but also affects natural curls and waves by de-structuring them and altering their natural shape. Years of dyeing and bleaching can also lead it to lose its natural shine and become dull.

From around the age of 50, it is easier to keep hair in tip-top condition if it is short or shoulder-length. In this decade, colour is a fundamental tool for giving us a more useful appearance. Highlights can help to bring light to the face and enhance the cut, and each colouring session should be followed by it is a shine treatment.

A collagen treatment can be used to rejuvenate the hair, as it can restore elasticity, body, volume and strength to the hair in just one session, restoring its natural wave, shape and shine. Finally, you may want to incorporate some products that contain antioxidants into your haircare routine.

