Here are the Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, February 25, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Friday, February 25, collected from the autonomous communities. A total of 27,527 new cases of Covid-19 have been added.

These figures are lower than those of the same day last week, when 30,615 positives were reported, which shows a continued downward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

The total number of infections in Spain has already risen to 10,977,524 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics. In the last 14 days, the accumulated incidence per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 613.15 points, compared to 648.87 yesterday. In the past two weeks, a total of 290,544 positives have been registered.

Another 248 new deaths have been added to this Friday’s report, compared to 288 last Friday. According to data collected by the Ministry, the total number of people to have died with a positive diagnostic test since the virus arrived in Spain stands at 99,410. In the last week, 428 people with a confirmed positive have died.

There are currently 7,248 patients admitted and positive for covid-19 throughout Spain (7,824 yesterday), and 1,053 in the ICU (1,112 yesterday).

In the last 24 hours, there have been 601 admissions (675 yesterday), and 1,066 registrations (1,112 yesterday). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.84 per cent (6.27 per cent yesterday) and in ICUs at 11.38 per cent (11.95 per cent yesterday).

Between February 15 and 21, the autonomous communities carried out 758,994 diagnostic tests, of which 385,368 were PCR, and another 373,626 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 1,613.98.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate stands at 19.22 per cent, up from 20.05 per cent yesterday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure should be below five per cent to consider the spread of the virus as ‘controlled’.

