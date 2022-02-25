Former Coronation Street actor died suddenly aged 27.

AN aspiring young actor who had a role in the hit TV soap Coronation Street died suddenly aged 27, according to a coroners report.

Joseph Owen Wandera, who appeared on the Street in 2018 as an interested buyer of Eileen Grimshaw’s car, “fell ill” and died on January 16 this year while staying with friends at Villa Verde One, in Tamarindo, Costa Rica.

Police coroner officer Kathy Dixon confirmed that Wandera, who featured in a pilot for BBC Comedy Showcase and appeared in two reconstructions for BBC’s Inside Out, lost sight in one eye and lost sensation in the left side of his body before passing away.

Speaking at an inquest at Rochdale Coroners’ Court on February 24, Ms Dixon said: “Whilst at a party, Joseph rang his girlfriend and explained that he did not feel well.

“He had lost sight in one eye and lost sensation in the left side of his body.

“He contacted a friend who picked him up and took him back to their apartment. Joseph went to sleep on the sofa.

“A few hours later, the friend found Joseph on the sofa having a seizure.

“Medics were called but they were unable to revive him and he sadly passed away.”

The young actor was co-director of children’s and young adult shows at DNA Acting Class, who paid tribute to the promising talent.

DNA Acting Class said in a statement: “One who transcended everyone’s belief in themselves and embodied everything we stand for.

“He was an actor, an artist, a visionary, a brother, a son, a friend, a confidant, a gift and family.

“His artistry was met with an unparalleled charisma, elegant warmth and immense love for what he adored.

“An abundance of skill, charm and a forever existent spark of magic when he performed.

“He adored his work and those around him just as much as his work and those around him adored him.”

