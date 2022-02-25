Common European cats ‘worthless’ according to Alicante City court expert

A COURT-APPOINTED expert recommended no financial compensation for a cat that died a violent death in Villajoyosa.

The cat, aged five months, was not a pedigree but belonged to the “common European breed” similar to those commonly given away free in adoption, the expert concluded. Consequently “it was of no financial value.”

The case reached court after the cat entered the house of a neighbour, a German in his 80s, who beat it to death with an iron bar. Its owner complained to the Guardia Civil and the incident reached the Public Prosecution department.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Despite the court expert’s conclusion, the Public Prosecutor has recommended a one-year prison term, a €1,000 compensation payment and a three-year ban on working in any profession bringing the accused into contact with animals.