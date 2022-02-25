Captured platoon – “We didn’t think we had been sent to kill”

According to the Ukrainian military a Russian platoon have surrendered saying “we didn’t think that we had been sent to kill”, with the commander saying that they only learned of the invasion on Wednesday after having been led to believe they were going home.

The entire reconnaissance unit of Russia’s 74th Motorised Rifle Brigade was said to have been taken captive near the northern city of Chernihiv, with Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief, Valeriy Zalushnyi, saying the invading soldiers surrendered in the face of “total resistance” from Ukrainian forces.

According to a statement released by the military the commander, named as Konstantin Buynichev, has said to them: “Nobody thought that we were going to kill. We were not going to fight, we were collecting information.”

Commander Zalushnyi’s official Facebook account shows Buynichev with bloodstained arms and field bandaging wrapped around one arm. The claims have been reiterated by Ukraine’s ambassador to the US, Oksana Markarova, during a press conference in Washington, DC on Thursday.

Ms Markarova went on to insist that all Ukrainians would resist the invasion that Russian President Vladimir Putin has described as a special operation, at the same time calling for other governments to cut ties with Russia and to impose harsher sanctions.

Up until this new Ukraine had only captured six Russian soldiers, but this announcement will significantly raise that number, with Chernihiv, where the platoon was taken captive, located just an hour’s drive from the border with Belarus, one of Putin’s few allies in Europe.

Belarus has been used by Putin to stage attacks and to begin the push towards Kiev, in an invasion he has time and time denied and in which these soldiers captured didn’t think they had been sent to kill.

