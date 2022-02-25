Benefits of hobbies for your mental health

Hobbies have a whole host of benefits for your mental (and physical) health, so why not take up a new one or rekindle your love of an old one?

Most of us have at least one hobby, whether gardening, playing an instrument or taking photographs. However, despite the long list of benefits of hobbies for our mental and physical health, the hustle and bustle of everyday life sometimes lead us to prioritise other things.

Numerous studies have demonstrated the huge value of having a hobby thanks to the great emotional satisfaction and stress release they can provide. Life is not all about work, and taking a break to enjoy a hobby for a few hours can even increase productivity and creativity at work. This is why many companies already offer such activities to their employees.

Broadly speaking, these are the main benefits of hobbies:

– They help you to develop skills and abilities and allow you to discover previously unexplored talents.

– They create balance in your life by helping you to disconnect from the stress and worry of your daily routine.

– They are a great way of fighting against nervousness and cheering you up when you are feeling down.

– They have been shown to help to prevent diseases such as Alzheimer’s by keeping people mentally active.

– They require effort and discipline and therefore contribute towards self-control.

– You can meet like-minded people and make new friends.

– They encourage creativity and healthy competition.

Chess, cooking, hiking, sewing, ballroom dancing… the options are endless. Hobbies undoubtedly have an all-around positive effect on health, so what are you waiting for?

