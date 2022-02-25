WATCH: Aircraft “shot down” over Kyiv as sirens sound throughout the capital

WATCH: Russian and Ukrainian aircraft “shot down” over Kyiv as sirens sound throughout the capital.

BOTH Russian and Ukrainian aircraft have been “shot down” over Kyiv as sirens sound throughout Ukraine’s capital. Video footage apparently shows a Russian aircraft being shot down by Air Defense Systems over Kyiv.

Video footage showing a Russian aircraft being shot down over a residential area in Kyiv has been circulating on social media while CNN have reportedly confirmed the event.

While in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, and the western city of Lviv air sirens have been sounding since about 7 a.m. local time on Friday, February 25 as a result of the attacks.

Ukraine’s interior ministry has also reported that a Ukrainian fighter jet was shot down over Kyiv.

The Ukrainian Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet was shot down early on February 25, according to Ukrainian Deputy Interior Minister Evgeny Yenin.

Photos tweeted by the Ukrainian emergency forces appear to show a fire at a two-story house after fragments of a plane fell on it, although it is unclear if they are the remnants of the Su-27 jet. The emergency forces said that a fire broke out in a two-story private house due to the fall of fragments of the plane at around 5 am local time. According to the report, 15 people and 2 fire units were involved in rescue efforts. The number of casualties as a result of the incident has yet to be confirmed.



