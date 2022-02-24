Val Williams’ birthday bash

On Wednesday, February 16, fundraising group Simply Surviving held its annual bash for charity stalwart Val Williams.

At a 70s night at Seaview restaurant in Fuengirola, guests celebrated Val Williams’ 83rd birthday at the same time as raising funds for the Simply Surviving´s charity of the month, ACAE Payasos Hospital, which provides free entertainment to children in hospital.

The birthday celebrations and fundraising continued on Thursday, February 17, raising an amazing total of €1,500 from the two nights which saw guests dance the night away to ABBA tribute act, The ABBA Experience.

Presenting Val with a plaque celebrating her fundraising efforts and featuring birthday wishes from friends and colleagues, the Euro Weekly News was on hand to wish the birthday girl a very happy day.

Taking to the stage to receive the plaque and flowers, Val thanked the EWN for sponsoring the event and for their support of Simply Surviving.

For more information on Simply Surviving, visit the group´s Facebook page.

