Valencian Community: Ukraine consulate asks to suspend all relations with Russia.

THE Consulate of Ukraine asks the Valencian Community to suspend all its relations with Russia.

Speaking after Russia launched their invasion of Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, Pablo Gil asked the community’s institutions and the Valencian community as a whole to suspend all relations with Russia.

“It could not be understood that a democratic society like Valencia and its public institutions, public companies, public and private universities, business or civic associations participate in any initiative that favours the totalitarian and aggressive regime of Putin,” the consulate said in a statement.

In response to the news, the Russian Federation consulate in the Valencian Community has suspended some of its activities and information services after receiving threats and insults over the phone, according to Spanish media reports.

A source told EFE: “The situation is complicated, we have decided to suspend visits to the consulate and we are cancelling other appointments to avoid problems. Normally the doors of the consulate are always open.

World leaders have responded to the attacks.

On February 24, Spanish President Pedro Sánchez said he will remain in contact with allies to evaluate a proper response: “The Government of Spain condemns Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and expresses its solidarity with the Ukrainian Government and its people. I remain in close contact with our partners and allies in the European Union and NATO to coordinate our response.”

