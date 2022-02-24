The Queen talks to PM despite having COVID-19. Despite having cancelled her planned virtual engagements earlier in the week the Queen still managed to speak to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Queen is still said to be suffering from mild COVID according to Buckingham Palace. On Wednesday, February 23, the Queen battled on and kept up her weekly telephone call with the Prime Minister.

A spokesperson commented: “Her Majesty did speak to the prime minister this evening,”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



On Tuesday, the monarch cancelled all of her virtual engagements due to COVID. It is possible that further virtual engagements will be cancelled too.

Throughout much of the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister and the Queen are said to have had weekly telephone calls. It is thought that on yesterday’s call the crisis in Ukraine would have been discussed.

On Thursday morning February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. Hundreds of people are said to have died in the attacks already. The invasion has been condemned by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister commented: “President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

The Queen tested positive for COVID on Sunday. Many people are worried about her health. Other members of the Royal family are stepping up to ensure that engagements are covered. Prince Charles is leading the way with this.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.