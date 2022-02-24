Teen has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftovers

Teen has their legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover rice and noodles. The teenager was rushed to the hospital only hours after eating the leftovers.

The 19-year-old student from Massachusetts was rushed to hospital with multiple organ failure. He had eaten leftovers from a restaurant before he became ill. Within hours he had both his legs and all of his fingers amputated.

According to The New England Journal of Medicine, the student had eaten rice, chicken and noodles that were leftover from a restaurant meal. He quickly became ill and suffered from abdominal pain. His skin began to turn a shade of purple.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When he was admitted to the hospital he was suffering from “shock, multiple organ failure, and rash.” The teenager’s health quickly deteriorated. He began suffering from high blood pressure, vomiting and issues with his breathing. The report in the journal said that he had previously been healthy overall.

The hospital ran tests that revealed that he was suffering from meningococcal purpura fulminan disease.

Purpura fulminan is rare and is associated with septic shock. According to the Centres for Disease and Control Prevention, the disease that is caused by bacteria can “lead to death in as little as a few hours.”

The student soon developed necrosis where his tissues and cells began to die. Medics were forced to operate and amputate his legs and all of his fingers according to the report.

According to experts, it is essential to properly store leftover items such as pasta and rice that can contain the bacteria Bacillus cereus.

Reportedly the teenager had only received one dose of his meningococcal vaccine. He did not receive his booster shot. A fellow student also ate the food but only suffered from vomiting.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.