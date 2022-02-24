SCENES of devastation as storm hits Mini-Europe Brussels with the sad sight of the Tower of Brussels City Hall falling onto market square.

Don’t worry however as no-one was injured and it should be possible to repair the incredible damage within a month or so.

Mini-Europe is a park featuring all the wonders of Europe, in miniature. Bonsai trees, flowery groves and dwarf trees embellish the 350 monuments which have been reproduced at scale 1/25.

Thousands of lifelike figurines and animations can be viewed as tourists wander around the park which normally takes a two hour walk and is the only part of Brussels that hasn’t removed the UK due to Brexit.

Clearly the proprietors who originally set it up as a tribute to the 28 member states of the European Union didn’t want to rip out their four metre Big Ben and other UK places of interest so it now boasts of being the home of the 27 EU States plus Great Britain.

Basically, the destruction of the tower as well as other buildings was due to the heavy storms and strong winds which have swept across northern Europe over the past week or so.

