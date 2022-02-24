Russian Ministry of Defence says today’s operation successfully achieved all its goals

All its goals were successfully achieved on the first day of operations says Russian Ministry of Defence



Major General Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Ministry of Defence, announced this evening, Thursday, February 24, the termination of the day’s military operations, claiming that all objectives have been successfully achieved.

As reported by the Sputnik news agency, “All the tasks set for the troops of the Russian Armed Forces within the framework of the first day have been successfully completed”, Konashenkov assured at a press conference.

Konashenkov detailed that the Russian Army managed to shoot down four fighter jets, a helicopter, and four unmanned aircraft belonging to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At the same time, he pointed out that 83 land infrastructures in Ukraine have been destroyed, or disabled.

The Defense spokesman highlighted that the forces of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Lugansk have managed to break, thanks to Russian support, the perimeter marked by the Ukrainian troops and “have advanced between six and eight kilometres”.

During this Thursday, he claimed that Russian forces took control of the city of Kherson, in southern Ukraine, and thereby unblocked the North Crimean Canal, which joins the homonymous peninsula with the Dnieper River, thus restoring the water supply in the region.

According to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health, at least 57 Ukrainians were killed and 169 others wounded on the first day of the Russian attack today, as reported by larazon.es.

