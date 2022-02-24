Russian Ambassador expelled from Foreign Office meeting

By
Chris King
-
0
Russian Ambassador expelled during Foreign Office meeting
Russian Ambassador expelled during Foreign Office meeting.

Liz Truss expels Andrei Kelin the Russian ambassador from a Foreign Office meeting

Liz Truss, the UK Foreign Secretary reportedly summoned Andrei Kelin, the Russian ambassador, to the Foreign Office early this morning, Thursday, February 24. This meeting came as a result of Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale attack on Ukraine earlier in the morning, citing his action as a “special military operation”.

After what allegedly evolved into a heated debate, Mr Kelin was told by Ms Truss to leave her office immediately. A source told Sky News, “Liz Truss kicked him out early. Said he should be ashamed of himself, that Russia has lied repeatedly and lost its last shred of credibility with the international community”.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was quick to condemn the Russian President’s “hideous and barbaric” invasion of a sovereign state. He vowed to unite with other world leaders to defeat the Russian dictator, who he accused of unleashing an unprovoked “tidal wave of violence”, on the former Soviet territory, as reported by huffingtonpost.co.uk



Chris King
