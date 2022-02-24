Pulpi’s Geoda hardly damaged despite uninvited guests

THE man and woman who managed to enter Pulpi’s crystal-lined cave, La Geoda, did less damage than was originally feared.

They entered on New Year’s Eve and although the news did not emerge until mid-February, the Guardia Civil did not take long to trace them after they boasted about the feat on Facebook.

“The damage was minimal, it wasn’t as bad as it might have been and is not apparent at first glance,” Juan Bautista Lopez, Pulpi’s Tourism councillor and deputy mayor, told the Spanish news agency, Efe.

“But the break-in is now in the hands of the law and we hope that the case is dealt with in an exemplary manner,” Lopez said, adding that security would be stepped up at the cave.

“You can’t see anything at all,” a tourist who recently visit the abandoned silver mine where the geode was discovered by chance in 1999, commented afterwards.

Mila Carretero, the geologist who coordinates visits to La Geoda, confirmed that the gypsum crystals looked as though they were in perfect condition. “Although the intruders scratched them, it’s hardly noticeable,” she said.