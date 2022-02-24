Privileged Orihuela surroundings for campervans in transit

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Privileged Orihuela surroundings for campervans in transit
OVERNIGHT STAYS: Emilio Bascuñana and Damaso Aparico announce park setting for campervans in transit Photo credit: Orihuela city hall

ORIHUELA city hall has allocated two areas where motorhomes in transit will be able to park for the night.

One is located in Soto I6, adjoining the city allotments, and the other is inside the palm forest, which is protected as an Asset of Cultural Importance (BIC).

“We have taken this very important step in improving our tourist options while respecting the environment and maintaining a balance between historic Orihuela and the modern municipality,” declared the city’s mayor, Emilio Bascuñana.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

City hall was carrying out great work in the Palmeral thanks to the city’s masterplan that has been devised to protect its 3,000 palms, including the “constant battle” against the red weevils which threaten the trees.

“We are adding a finishing touch with this parking project for motorhomes which will have all the services they require,” Bascuñana said.

“It will treat the environment with absolute respect and at the same time establish a practice that is increasingly in demand.”


Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here