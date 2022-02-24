Privileged Orihuela surroundings for campervans in transit

ORIHUELA city hall has allocated two areas where motorhomes in transit will be able to park for the night.

One is located in Soto I6, adjoining the city allotments, and the other is inside the palm forest, which is protected as an Asset of Cultural Importance (BIC).

“We have taken this very important step in improving our tourist options while respecting the environment and maintaining a balance between historic Orihuela and the modern municipality,” declared the city’s mayor, Emilio Bascuñana.

City hall was carrying out great work in the Palmeral thanks to the city’s masterplan that has been devised to protect its 3,000 palms, including the “constant battle” against the red weevils which threaten the trees.

“We are adding a finishing touch with this parking project for motorhomes which will have all the services they require,” Bascuñana said.

“It will treat the environment with absolute respect and at the same time establish a practice that is increasingly in demand.”