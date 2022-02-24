Population explosion of green parrots in Almeria City

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Population explosion of green parrots in Almeria City
GREEN PARRAKEETS: Now three times as many Almeria City as in 2015 Photo credit: Pexels

ALMERIA CITY’S green parrakeet population has tripled over the last five years.

Jose Luis Molina from Almeria University Scientific Collections Centre (Cecoual) revealed that a 2015 survey located 129 of the wild parrakeets in the provincial capital.

By 2018 there were 220 and now, at last count, Cecoual estimates that 355 of them have now colonised the city’s Andarax, El Boticario and El Toyo parks, as well the University gardens and the Nueva Almeria, Ciudad Jardin and Plaza de Toros neighbourhoods.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Despite the threefold increase, the city’s parrot population is “small and controllable,” Molina told the provincial Spanish press.  Measures to control the population will include dipping  parrots’ eggs in paraffin as well as trapping and sterilising adults.

“They could then be given in adoption to willing volunteers,” Molina suggested.

These solutions have not yet been put into practice, explained Almeria City’s Environmental Sustainability councillor.


“Junta de Andalucia permission is necessary first,” she said.

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here