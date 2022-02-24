Population explosion of green parrots in Almeria City

ALMERIA CITY’S green parrakeet population has tripled over the last five years.

Jose Luis Molina from Almeria University Scientific Collections Centre (Cecoual) revealed that a 2015 survey located 129 of the wild parrakeets in the provincial capital.

By 2018 there were 220 and now, at last count, Cecoual estimates that 355 of them have now colonised the city’s Andarax, El Boticario and El Toyo parks, as well the University gardens and the Nueva Almeria, Ciudad Jardin and Plaza de Toros neighbourhoods.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Despite the threefold increase, the city’s parrot population is “small and controllable,” Molina told the provincial Spanish press. Measures to control the population will include dipping parrots’ eggs in paraffin as well as trapping and sterilising adults.

“They could then be given in adoption to willing volunteers,” Molina suggested.

These solutions have not yet been put into practice, explained Almeria City’s Environmental Sustainability councillor.

“Junta de Andalucia permission is necessary first,” she said.