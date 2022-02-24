No more cloudy water for Alfaz

FILTERING PLANT: Toni Such inspects the newly-completed installation Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

ALFAZ’S €972,475 water-filtering and purifying plant is now ready for use.

The installation is located in Alfaz’s Belmonte area, adjoining the municipality’s domestic supply deposits.

Thanks to the new plant there will be no repetition of past episodes when water from the Guadalest reservoir has been too cloudy to drink for several days.

These began during the winter storms of late 2016 and early 2017 following a prolonged drought. With the Guadalest water levels at a historic low, the sudden influx from mountain streams and watercourses stirred up the sediment and silt at the bottom of the dam.

Alfaz’s water was purified at that time but not filtered and the health authorities declared it unfit for human consumption, cooking or even showering.

In 2017 work began on Alfaz’s own filtering plant, which is now completed.


“The installation can filter the maximum flow of water that is required at peak periods,” explained Alfaz’s Infrastructures councillor Toni Such.  “It will also be able to cope during periods of heavy rain as well as drought conditions,” he added

