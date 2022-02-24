Martin Lewis issues energy price rise update as Russia invades Ukraine

Martin Lewis issues an energy price rise update as Russia invades Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine on Thursday morning, February 24.

As the full-scale invasion was launched oil prices soared. Prices like this have not been seen in many years.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning show Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis warned viewers that energy prices are rising.

Martin explained: “Sadly, today’s horrendous news of what is going on in Ukraine and Russia has seen wholesale energy prices hit sky high. They have spiked sky high. How on Earth we factor that into the equation, I will be honest, I do not know.

He went on to add: “I was talking to my team today. We do not know. Is it a two day spike? Is it a two week spike? In which case, it is not that big of a deal.

“Is it a two month spike? A two year spike? In which case the fixes now may be very cheap if we look into a crystal ball into the future and this continues to escalate for a long time.”


