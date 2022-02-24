Kate Garraway reveals ‘bonkers’ update on Derek’s medical trip

Kate Garraway reveals a ‘bonkers’ update on Derek’s medical trip to viewers on ITV’s This Morning.

The Good Morning Britain star was speaking to hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about her documentary that details husband Derek’s coronavirus recovery.

She shared details of Derek’s ground-breaking treatment in Mexico which she believed at first was a “bonkers idea.”

Talking about the medical trial Kate commented: “It came at a really low point where I thought, ‘this is not sustainable’.

“I don’t believe that we can have 24-hour care forever, there’s a point when money runs out. We can’t give up on him. This doctor dealt with people, not as severe as Derek, but in the area, offered us the chance to be a test case.

“He can sustain sitting in a wheelchair for 20 minutes. So the thought of going 5,000 miles seemed properly bonkers.

“We worked hard. I feel worried about [being positive] because I don’t want to launch false hope. Flipping heck, if this works I’ll spend the rest of my life campaigning for it to come here and be free.”

“When he first came back the fatigue was overwhelming, which they said was a good thing,”

“We’re starting to see little by little improvements. I really hope it can build.”

Kate went on to add: “There is a sort of heartbreak that you see the person you love in little moments and then suddenly they are gone, so you go through the ‘he’s there, he’s not there’ all the time. But I kind of think that if that is bad for me, then how much worse is it for him being inside that and yes it’s changed.”

There are good moments to though and Kate revealed: “But we did have a lovely moment where I wheeled him to this place that I used to call the operations room, which is a box room that is a study and I showed him in because I was looking for some papers and he said ‘disgraceful’ because it was so untidy.”

