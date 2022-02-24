Jon Venables ‘will launch brazen bid for freedom in weeks.’ Venables was previously recalled to jail over child sex abuse images.

Venables is now 39 years old and despite having been recalled to jail in 2017 he is now expected to launch a new bid for parole, according to The Sun.

In November 2017 it was discovered that Venables had collected more than a thousand images of children being abused. Reportedly Venables will now have yet another chance to be released into the public.

According to The Sun, his case could be referred to the parole board in April this year. Venables returned to prison for around five years. Sources believe that there is a strong chance that James Bulger‘s killer will be allowed to go free. He is said to have made positive progress in prison.

A source told The Sun: “Venables spent three years in prison after his first recall before being freed.

“This time around he’s already done four years.

“If he’s complied with prison treatment programmes and continued to make progress, then he stands a strong chance of release.”

The source went on to add: “And if the Parole Board rules he’s safe to go free, then only the Justice Secretary can prevent it.”

The parole board would need expert reports from psychiatrists, prison officers and input from Venables himself. A formal referral could be made in April once a file is complete.

