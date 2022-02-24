Irate Jet2 passengers ‘trapped’ in Tenerife. The holidaymakers were stranded in the wrong country and have already lost days of their holiday.

One family had been expecting a lovely holiday in Madeira after they departed from Edinburgh Airport. The family’s flight had already been rescheduled until Tuesday after they had expected to fly on Monday.

Weather issues then hit and the plane landed in Tenerife rather than Madeira. The holidaymakers have been “trapped” there since.

Jet2 passenger Mark told Edinburgh Live: “So it’s been two and a half days since we left home and two full days of our seven day holiday spent travelling. Hardly worth trying now! Perhaps we should be given the option of flying back to Edinburgh now!”

He went on to add: “On Sunday evening they told us the flight was delayed by one day. That left Tuesday morning but couldn’t land in Madeira due to weather problems. After holding we were diverted to Tenerife, sat there for two and a half hours then into the airport where we queued to be allocated to hotels (and our family group was initially divided between two)

“To be fair, that was the only time we had unpleasant Jet2 staff. We left the hotel at 8am to come to the airport for 11am flight. Started boarding and some of the groups went through, goodness knows where they are now, then postponed again and awaiting update. Still waiting, quite a few folk are thinking we should give up and be taken home.”

