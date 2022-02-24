How to send a Squatter Alert in Vera

VERA town hall has created AlertaOkupa, an App to solve problems created by squatters.

“This goes back some years,” Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco said. “It has become a public safety issue, generating social alarm with around 100 occupied properties, according to town hall information sources.”

Members of public who witness any kind of situation linked to squatting can use the AlertaOkupa app to send an anonymous alert to the local administration. They are also guaranteed privacy and at the same time they are contributing to the fight against squatting, Jorge Blanco said.

The information, which can include photos, videos and audio files, is instantly relayed to the town hall’s departments of Urban Development, Social Services, Public Works and Services, the mayor explained.

Thanks to these details, the appropriate steps can be taken in line with established procedures, collaborating with the different departments involved.

“We are aware that local administrations are limited as to what they can do to solve the squatter problem. This is an issue that is complex and global, involving many variables that depend on national laws,” Jorge Blanco said.

“But what we do have clear is that Vera town hall is on the side of residents affected by squatters and we shall continuing to develop initiatives like AlertaOkupa,” the mayor declared.