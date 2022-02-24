Hosbec views with unease the Ukraine invasion’s impact on tourism

COSTA BLANCA hoteliers’ association Hosbec expressed unease regarding the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on tourism.

This comes at a time when tourism is beginning to recover from the sixth wave of the Covid pandemic, said Hosbec president Toni Mayor.

“A conflict of these dimensions is going to condition all of the population both economically and socially and could have a negative effect on tourism flow,” he declared.

“It is not yet possible able to assess cancellations but if the conflict extends over time, it will be felt sooner or later with reduced reservations or increased overheads,” Mayor predicted.

Russian tourists are a minority market in the Valencian Community and account for 2 per cent of the total, the Hosbec president admitted, but residential tourism was far more important.

“There is an important Russian colony, particularly in Alicante province and specifically the Marina Baja and Marina Alta. Spain’s first Orthodox church was built in Altea,” Mayor pointed out.

“What is also important is the work that this sector has been carrying out in the Russian market for more than 10 years with a medium and long-term strategy,” he added.

“Russia is a growing country with an increasingly cosmopolitan middle and upper middle class that viewe Europe as ‘an object of desire’,” Mayor said.