Top football club bans VACCINATED footballers from playing

A TOP European football club, of Champions League pedigree, has apparently banned VACCINATED footballers from playing for the club.

The owner of Romanian side Steaua Bucharest, who famously beat Spanish side Barcelona in the 1986 European Cup, said that vaccinated players “lose their strength”.

Gigi Becali told Romanian TV channel Pro X: “You’re going to laugh, but I might be right.

“Those vaccinated lose their strength. That’s something scientific,” according to Romanian journalist Emanuel Rosu.

According to Becali, rival sides CFR Cluj and Rapid Bucuresti have been struggling since their players got vaccinated against Covid.

“Haven’t you seen it at CFR? With Rapid, the players seemed to be fainting. They slept on the ground. All vaccinated people lose their strength!

“I also see [my players struggling], the vaccinated ones. It doesn’t affect some, but it does affect those who are older. Haven’t you seen [CFR forward Ciprian] Deac? There is no more storm.”

However, Romanian health officials have condemned the Steaua Bucharest owner for spreading misinformation, claiming that “no studies support” his claims.

A statement from the country’s vaccine information program read: “Vaccinated footballers do NOT lose their strength after being vaccinated against COVID-19!

“From a medical and scientific point of view, there are no studies that would support a singularity like the one recently promoted on Facebook accounts in Romania.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 does not affect the performance of football players. In contrast, there are enough studies showing that going through SARS CoV-2 infection leaves long-term sequelae (Long COVID), and these can influence athletes’ performance.

“The bottom line is simple: to stay healthy, to enjoy football, to look at those who trust science and medicine. Please inform yourself ONLY from credible, official sources!”

Becali is not alone in thinking that the Covid vaccines have coincided with an increase in footballers collapsing, with many former footballers and social media users also making that claim.

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has been vocal about his objections to the vaccine as has former England star Trevor Sinclair and Welsh footballer David Cotterill.

Many people on social media believe the vaccine was the cause of Christian Eriksen’s heart attack, Sergio Aguero’s cardiac issues and Ousmane Coulibaly’s harrowing mid-game heart attack.

Worryingly, there have been a number of footballers dropping dead or collapsing either during games or in training, something again people have linked to the Covid vaccine.

However, world health organisations have warned that linking the two is dangerous and is causing people to spread misinformation about the vaccine, which they point out has saved lives.

