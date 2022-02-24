Fireworks believed to have started Alcalali blaze

ALCALALI FIRE: Two fire brigades needed four hours to extinguish blaze Photo credit: Consorcio de Bomberos

THE Denia and Benissa fire brigades needed four hours to extinguish a fire that broke out in Alcalali on February 23.

Flames were spotted in woodland at the l’Ermita del Calvari chapel at around 8pm and, according to nearby residents, the fire started shortly after they had heard fireworks being let off.

The blaze extended to an area dangerously near houses and could be seen from some distance away, as reader Pauline Webb told the Euro Weekly News that same night.

Firefighters, who were on the scene without delay, contained the fire and prevented it from spreading any further within an hour.  Stabilised by 10pm, it was completely extinguished by 12.10am.

