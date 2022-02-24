General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) reminds users of electric scooters about the fines they could face



Electric scooters have become a huge part of society, and their sales are booming. They have become so popular that it is inevitable that we will see them out on the street. Unfortunately, their users have already acquired a pretty bad reputation among pedestrians for the reckless behaviour they seem to exploit.

As a result, to ensure the correct use of this accessible and comfortable means of transport, the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has reiterated through its official Twitter account, the main rules applying to their riders.

The first thing that users of these devices should know is that they can only circulate on urban roads, within towns and cities. They must always travel on the road, being forbidden to circulate on pavements, as well as on motorways, dual carriageways, or urban tunnels.

Riders will be able to travel in bike lanes as long as the corresponding municipal ordinance so permits it.

Only one person at a time is permitted to ride on these electric scooters, or in any other personal mobility vehicle (VMP). As a VMP is equipped with only one seat then it stands to reason that only one person can use it.

The DGT pointed out that it is important to comply with the rules established as users of the road. In 2020, eight VMP users died, 97 were hospitalised and 1,097 ended up injured, as reported by sevilla.abc.es.

