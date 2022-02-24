Here are the Covid numbers in Spain on Thursday, February 24, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain today, Thursday, February 24, collected from the autonomous communities. As reported by the department headed by led by Caroline Darias, there have been another 35,892 new cases of coronavirus registered.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, this brings the total number of people infected with Covid-19 to 10,949,997.

Today’s figures show that the current average incidence rate of infections in Spain stands at 648.87 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. This is a slight drop from yesterday’s 676.65 points.

Another 226 deaths have been added, making a total of 99,162 people who have died from coronavirus in Spain. In the last seven days, there have been a total of 432 deaths from Covid.

There are currently 7,824 patients hospitalised for Covid-19 throughout Spain, with 1,112 in an ICU, although in the last 24 hours there have been 675 admissions, and 1,112 discharges.

The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 6.27 per cent, and in ICUs at 11.95 per cent, as reported by granadadigital.es.