Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich barred from Britain

Chelsea’s billionaire owner Roman Abramovich has effectively been “barred” from living in Britain, according to reports.

In 2018 Abramovich withdrew his visa application. This was reportedly due to delays with his application after Russian oligarchs faced criticism over the Salisbury poisonings.

A senior security source has told The Sun that a permanent visa application would “almost certainly be rejected”. It now seems that he will effectively be barred from Britain.

Reportedly Abramovich’s case is being handled by the Home Office’s “Special Cases Unit.” Reports suggest that immigration officials have been directed to prevent him from living in the UK.

On Tuesday, Abramovich was named as a key oligarch that had been enabling Vladimir Putin. He has denied all claims and said that he should not be sanctioned.

A list of names was compiled to be targeted by UK sanctions. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss refused to reveal if Abramovich was on this list.

Earlier in the week, she commented: “We have a long list of those complicit in the actions of the Russian leadership,

“Should Russia refuse to pull back its troops, we can keep turning up the heat, targeting more banks, elites and companies of significance.

“This is about inflicting pain on Putin and degrading the Russian economic system over time, targeting people that are close to Putin. What we have to do is make it as painful as possible.”

