Young boy among early casualties of Russia-Ukraine war.

A YOUNG boy and more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed among the early casualties of the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in the early hours of Thursday, February 24 after Putin’s army invaded Ukraine.

According to local reports, a young boy was killed after an apartment building was shelled in Kharkiv.

The young civilian was killed in northeastern Ukraine after “artillery thuds” were reported in the area, according to Ukraine’s emergency service

Information from the Ukrainian government also revealed that as well as the soldiers killed, several dozen have been injured, while there have numerous civilian casualties.

The Ukrainian government also stated that around 50 Russian soldiers had been killed by the country’s forces during the attacks.

Earlier, during fighting between the two forces in Kopani and Ivanovo Kherson, three border guards were killed and others are wounded, Ukraine’s border guards have said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed his nation on February 24 and stated that his country will “won’t give up its freedom”.