Carnival conflict over controversial costumes in Torrevieja

Carnival conflict over controversial costumes in Torrevieja
CONTROVERSIAL COSTUMES: Members of the Osadia carnival group in Torrevieja

TORREVIEJA parish priest Fr Pedro Paya recently asked members of the Osadia (Audacity) carnival group to wear different costumes.

Fr Paya commented on Facebook that the robes and headdresses were very similar to the those of the Immaculate Conception statue in Torrevieja’s church.

Their ornate but brief costumes showed a lack of respect towards those for whom religious feelings “are very important,” the priest said.

Torrevieja’s carnival celebrations began on February 4 and continue until March 6, prompting him to comment that he was not against carnival celebrations if they did not cross certain lines.

“There is a very fine line to audacity, and those who cross it take a risk,” Fr Paya commented.

He also questioned the use public money for something “that could offend Torrevieja’s population.”


Fiestas councillor Concha Sala explained to the local Spanish press that the town hall only paid for the parades’ infrastructure costs, but also stressed that she did not intend to “take part in these controversies.”

