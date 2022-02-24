Brenda Edwards shares heartbreaking message amid Jamal tributes

Brenda Edwards shares heartbreaking message with Loose Women. Tributes have flooded in for her son Jamal.

The world was shocked as Jamal Edwards tragically died aged 31. Brenda has been supported by the stars of Loose Women.

Brenda shared a heartbreaking message with fellow presenter Kaye Adams. The message was for ITV viewers.

On Thursday’s show, Kaye commented: “Brenda’s been in touch and she sincerely wanted to pass on to you at home that she’s been so moved by all of your messages and love and support.”

Before the show started Brenda had been on the phone with the producer.

Kaye added: “Brenda was just saying that Jamal loved the fact that his mum was on the show. He was so proud of Brenda.

“They were so proud of each other and she really is taking comfort from the messages that have come from the show here and from you at home and a box of love will be coming to you Brenda from the studio crew as well.”

Kaye commented on how difficult it is to know what to say in times like these. She commented: “It’s difficult. What can you say in these situations? I sat with my phone wondering, what do I say? What do I write? But it makes a difference.”

Gloria Hunniford revealed how important support is when you are grieving. She spoke about letters she received when her daughter died.

She told viewers: “Those letters meant everything at that period of time, because it gives you great comfort that people loved your child, partner, mum or dad, whatever the case may be.

“So, thank you so much and keep sending her messages, it’s really important.”

Gloria went on to add: “I believe having been through it, that losing a child takes you to a depth that you never knew that you had of sadness.

“To carry that child for nine months, to give birth to that child, to adore that child, it’s just unbearable to lose that child.”

She thanked viewers for all their support for Brenda and said: “You at home have been amazing and Jamal was such a fantastic young man.

“Sometimes I think when your friend loses a loved one, some people say they didn’t know what to say but it means so much.

