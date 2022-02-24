Breaking: Putin’s tanks roll in as he launches full-scale invasion

Breaking: Putin’s tanks roll in as he launches a full-scale invasion. President Putin has ordered his tanks into Ukraine over the Belarus border.

The invasion began on Thursday, February 24. President Vladimir Putin had announced that he was invading Ukraine. Putin said he had launched a “special military operation.” The attacks have already started.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have died in the attacks, according to the Interior Ministry.

Russia has announced that it will only be attacking military installations. According to Ukrainian officials though the country is suffering from heavy casualties.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian government said: “The state border of Ukraine was attacked by troops from Russia and Belarus.

“At about 5am, the state border of Ukraine, in the area with the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, was attacked by Russian troops supported by Belarus.

“Attacks on border units, border patrols and checkpoints are carried out with the use of artillery, heavy equipment and small arms.

“This is happening within Luhansk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions.”

The spokesperson added that Ukraine has also been attacked from Crimea. He explained: “The work of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups is also recorded,

“Depending on the situation on the border, border guards together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the National Guard of Ukraine are firing at the enemy.

“Information on injuries among border guards is being clarified.”

Russia had ordered Ukrainian soldiers to “lay down their arms and go home.”

Martial law has been declared by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a video message, he said: “We are working. The army is working,

“Don’t panic. We are strong. We are ready for everything. We will defeat everyone. Because we are Ukraine.”

