Breaking: Boris Johnson will address the nation after Russia declares war

Boris Johnson will address the nation after Russia declares war on Ukraine. Russia has invaded Ukraine and casualties have already been reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to address the nation on TV today, February 24. Johnson is also set to update the UK Parliament later today with a statement at 5pm. During the early hours of the morning, Russia launched its attack on Ukraine. The attacks have already reportedly caused hundreds of casualties.

Earlier in the week, a package of sanctions was unveiled by the UK. The package aimed to hit the Russian economy hard. Some people believe that this is not enough. According to reports, the Prime Minister will reveal new sanctions later today.

Johnson spoke to Ukraine’s president this morning. He then went on to lead an early morning Cobra meeting. Johnson has labelled Russia’s invasion as a “catastrophe for our continent.”

Earlier Johnson commented: “I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelensky to discuss next steps.

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

Andy Lines is a reporter for The Mirror. He is currently in Ukraine and is watching the events unfold. He commented: “As dawn broke, air sirens wailed across Kyiv warning citizens of impending attacks”

“There was a massive explosion which I could feel as I stood outside by hotel in central Kyiv. Over a two hour period early this morning I heard 15 to 20 explosions in the distance.

“Russia was targeting military establishments on the outskirts of the city.”

“But some commuters continued as if it were business as usual.

“Two elderly women walked their dogs pausing to have a chat in a church square, while a military helicopter hovered overhead.

“It was completely surreal.”

