Breaking: Boris calls urgent Cobra meeting as Russia invades Ukraine. Russian tanks rolled in and hundreds of Ukrainians have reportedly died already.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to chair an emergency meeting. President Vladimir Putin has launched a full-scale invasion. He has claimed that he will only be attacking military installations.

The UK along with the US and the EU have already drawn up sanctions. The sanctions are meant to hit the Russian economy hard. The UK’s first round of sanctions was announced on Monday.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



A spokesperson for Downing Street commented: “The Prime Minister will chair a COBR at 0730 to discuss the response to the horrific attacks in Ukraine this morning.”

The Prime Minister is “appalled” that Russia has decided to invade. Johnson believes that Putin has chosen “a path of bloodshed and destruction”.

Johnson commented: “I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps,

“President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

“The UK and our allies will respond decisively.”

According to a Downing Street spokesperson, the West cannot stand by as war is waged. The spokesperson revealed: “Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the early hours of this morning.

“The Prime Minister said he was appalled by the unfolding events in Ukraine.

“The Ukrainian President updated the Prime Minister on the attacks taking place, and the Prime Minister said the West would not stand by as President Putin waged his campaign against the Ukrainian people.

“The Prime Minister said he hoped Ukraine could resist and that Ukraine and its people were in the thoughts of everyone in the United Kingdom people during this dark time.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.