Benitachell backs a break with traditional roles

BENITACHELL: Full programme of events aimed at women during the month of March Photo credit: Benitachell town hall

WITH most Covid restrictions lifted, Benitachell can once again celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8 with a full programme.

This continues throughout the month, but on the day itself, Benitachell’s town hall, in collaboration with the local Women’s Association, will be showing a video entitled, “Rompe los roles” (Breaking with roles) at the Centro Social at 7.30pm.

“The video wants to bring home the need to put an end to the gender stereotypes that the patriarchy traditionally imposed on women and which frequently oppress them,” said Equality and Gender Policies councillor Victor Bisquert.

The video will also remind them that they are able to “be, love, live with and dedicate themselves to what they want” while developing their abilities as a person “and not according to the gender they were born with.”

