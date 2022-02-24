BREAKING: Ballistic missiles fired from Belarus as fires burn in Kyiv.

BREAKING NEWS – Four ballistic missiles have been fired by Russian forces from the Republic of Belarus, as shocking video footage shows fires burning throughout Kyiv. The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is about 75 km (50 miles) south of the border with Belarus.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported that around four ballistic missiles were fired from Belarusian territory in a southwesterly direction.

Following events resonating from the second wave of attacks on Ukraine, it appears that Russian forces are now concentrating their attack on Kyiv from Belarus before moving in.

Kyiv has suffered a barrage of missile, artillery and air attacks on Thursday, February 24. Ukraine’s border guard have said it was being shelled from five regions including Crimea and tanks have been seen entering the country for hours.

Ukraine has reported dozens of its soldiers killed and a young boy has been highlighted as one of many civilian casualties.

In the lead up to today’s invasion, Russian ally Belarus had been housing Russian troops for military drills, a move that the West saw as a prelude to an invasion of Ukraine.

Prior to the missiles being launched from Belarus, Russian gunships bombed Khostel Airport on the outskirts of Kyiv, in which a Ukrainian military plane is believed to have been shot down.

In retaliation, Ukraine are said to have shot down three Russian helicopters.

