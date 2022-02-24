Andalucia extends the removal of Covid restrictions in Levels 1 and 2

Chris King
Removal of Covid restrictions in Levels 1 and 2 extended until May 19

After the digital meeting held today, Thursday, February 24, by the ‘Committee of Experts’, the Junta de Andalucia, at the proposal of the experts, agreed to extend the lifting of Covid restrictions for another three months, until 00:00 on May 19.

Chaired by Andalucia’s Minister of Health, Jesus Aguirre, it was agreed to extend the current Order of December 7, which eliminated all restrictions on both schedules and capacities in Levels 1 and 2.

It was also agreed to adapt the aforementioned order to the use of masks currently in force, according to state regulations. The committee will now not meet again for another three months, at which point it will assess the situation of the pandemic, and modify or extend the current measures.

According to the counsellor himself, the current epidemiological situation and low level of healthcare pressure “presents a clear downward trend in the incidence of positive cases of Covid-19, together with a continued reduction in the number of hospitalisations”.

Mr Aguirre also highlighted “the good vaccination indicators, that are around 90 per cent of the vaccinated population over five years of age”.

Reports of avian flu in Andalucia

The Minister of Health spoke about the other issue relating to the discovery of more cases of avian flu in Andalucia. “Active monitoring of the people linked to them is being carried out, although this strain presents a very low risk of transmission in humans”, Aguirre asserted, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.


