750 kilos of cocaine hidden among pineapples in Alhaurin de la Torre warehouse

A container of pineapples in an Alhaurin de la Torre warehouse was found to contain 750 kilos of cocaine



An operation carried out by the National Police, in collaboration with Customs Surveillance has resulted in the discovery of 750 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of €27m hidden among pineapples in a warehouse in the Malaga municipality of Alhaurin de la Torre.

Five people have been arrested in connection with this discovery inside a container of fruit that had arrived in the port of Malaga from Colombia in South America. These individuals are believed to have been operating a conglomerate of companies specifically for the import of drugs.

The organisation allegedly had an infrastructure that allowed them to operate in other port facilities throughout Spain. This particular operation focused on the ports of Malaga and Valencia.

During the operation, around €35,000 in cash was seized, as well as documentation that could prove vital to proving the group’s links to crimes such as money laundering.

Those detained include the administrators of three instrumental companies, with two Spanish citizens, two Italians, and a woman of Romanian nationality.