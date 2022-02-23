Under investigation: Driver failed to help accident victims in Spain’s Almeria.

The driver had allegedly run a stop sign and caused an accident with a motorbike. The accident happened on Saturday, February 5, shortly after 1pm in the afternoon. The emergency services received calls saying an accident had happened on the A-332 road (Cuevas de Almanzora – San Juan de los Terreros.) The accident took place in the municipality of Pulpi.

The motorbike had two people on board. The car reportedly ignored a stop sign and caused an accident. The driver then fled the scene of the incident. The driver had not stopped to help the victims.

The crash resulted in one person being seriously injured and another person being slightly injured.

Officers carried out a thorough inspection of the scene. Witness statements were taken and officers attempted to locate the driver. The vehicle and the driver were located several days later.

The driver is the alleged perpetrator of crimes of causing an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. This could incur a prison sentence. The driver could also see their driving licence revoked for a period of time.

The driver along with the associated investigation materials have been passed onto the Juzgado de Instrucción number 2 of Huércal Overa.

