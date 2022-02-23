JUST IN: Ukraine calls for state of emergency in entire country

JUST IN: Ukraine security council calls for a state of emergency in the entire country.

JUST IN – Ukraine‘s Security Council asks the parliament to declare a state of emergency in all territories of the country apart from the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, according to National Security and Defence Council-Secretary Oleksiy Danilov.

Speaking at a Secretary of National Security and Defence Council meeting on Wednesday, February 23, Danilov said a state of emergency will be introduced throughout Ukraine, except for the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, where a special regime has been in effect since 2014.

Ukrainians are being urged to refrain from travelling to Russia and those who are already in the country are being told that they should leave immediately.

Earlier on February 23, Ukraine began enlisting reservists from 18 to 60 years old, according to a Presidential decree.

On Tuesday, February 22, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that the country’s army needed more soldiers, but only for a short time period.

Addressing his country after a cross-party meeting in parliament, Zelenskiy said: “There is no need for general mobilisation today. We need to promptly replenish the Ukrainian army and other military formations.

“As the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists during a special period,” he said.

“We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational situation,” he said.

Recently announced sanctions to Russia from the UK, the United States, the European Union, Australia, Japan and Canada were met with appreciation from Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, who tweeted: “First decisive steps were taken yesterday, and we are grateful for them.

“Now the pressure needs to step up to stop Putin. Hit his economy and cronies. Hit more. Hit hard. Hit now.”

