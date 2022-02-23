Two Black Hawk helicopters crash near ski resort

Alex Glenn
Image: Pixabay

Two Black Hawk helicopters crashed near a ski resort in Utah.

The Black Hawk helicopters belonging to the National Guard crashed during a training accident on Tuesday morning. The two UH-60 Black Hawks crashed close to a popular ski resort according to Utah National Guard.

Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard revealed that fortunately no skiers or crewmembers had been injured during the crash. The crash occurred near the Snowbird ski resort.

Chief warrant officer Jones added that the incident happened close to Snowbird’s Mineral Basin area, “about 150 yards off of Snowbird proper.”

He went on to add: “As the first aircraft landed … portions of the blade of the lead helicopter separated and it appears struck the second helicopter.”

The shocking accident is being investigated. No further details are known at this time.


