The world’s largest cruise ship is ready for passengers

The Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, has made its debut and is now ready for its first passengers.

Built by Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France – the Wonder of the Seas is three years in the making and measures 360 metres (1,188 feet), more than the length of three football pitches.

Its 18 decks houses 6,988 guests in eight neighbourhoods, one of which contains over 20,000 real plants. Its on-board features include what’s described as the “tallest slide at sea,” as well as a 10-deck-high zip line and a huge poolside movie screen.

The ship is crewed by 2,300 staff.

The Wonder of the Seas will operate out of Fort Lauderdale and will offer five to seven night cruises in the Caribbean, and later in the year in the Mediterranean.

Mark Tamis, Senior Vice President of hotel operations at Royal Caribbean International told CNN Travel: “We’re excited to introduce guests across the world to Wonder of the Seas and its world-class features after a six-year-long process.

“From planning to delivery, we’ve utilized our expertise across Royal Caribbean, as well as incorporating our guest’s suggestions and travel partner feedback to create something truly awe-inspiring.”

“We’ve always prided ourselves on offering guests the best and most innovative ships to give them a truly extraordinary experience. Wonder encompasses all of that,” adds Tamis.

Originally scheduled for delivery in 2021, the build was delayed by the global pandemic.

With the industry hit hard by the pandemic and being considered high risk by many health authorities, the company currently requires all guests over the age of 12 to be fully vaccinated, while those aged over two must submit a negative Covid-19 test before sailing. All guests aged two and up are required to be masked in most public indoor spaces.

As the world’s largest cruise readies itself for its first passengers, other vessels are waiting in the wings ready to be launched. These include the Discovery Princess, the newest addition to the Princess Cruises fleet, which was handed over at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy and the Disney Wish, the first new cruise ship Disney has built in ten years, which is due to be delivered this summer. Silversea Cruises’ new luxury cruise ship Silver Dawn is scheduled for a spring debut.

