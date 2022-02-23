AEMET predicts the weather forecast for the Valencian Community will see rain towards the weekend, maybe even some storms



The weather forecast for the Valencian Community has confirmed that rainfall is definitely coming towards the weekend. AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, predicts that this rain could even turn into storms. The recent high winds will reduce their intensity though.

Wednesday, February 23

This Wednesday should start with slightly cloudy skies, although the cloudiness will grow as the day progresses, from south to north, with intervals of medium and high clouds.

In the later hours of the day, low clouds will be registered, without ruling out mist on the north coast of the Community. Maximum temperatures will drop throughout the region, except in the southern third, where they will remain unchanged, while a slight decrease will be recorded in the minimums.

Thursday, February 24

Thursday will see the start of instability in the weather, with clear or slightly cloudy skies during the early hours. Medium and high clouds will increase during the morning, leaving a cloudy sky as the day draws to its end.

The probability of rain during the evening increases significantly in points of the interior, being more probable in the interior of Valencia province.

Mists or low clouds will be recorded on the coast during the later hours of the day. Maximum temperatures will rise in the southern third.

Friday, February 25

Friday is expected to be a day of widespread rain. AEMET anticipates that the day will begin with cloudy or covered skies, with showers occasionally accompanied by storms.

The rain will begin to subside in the afternoon, except in the regional southern third, where it will fade out until towards the end of the day. Minimum temperatures will rise, and the maximum will fall, leaving a thermal amplitude of a few degrees, and registering the lowest values ​​in the last hours of the day.

According to the forecast, specific frosts are expected to be recorded in the interior of the regional southern third of the community.

Saturday, February 26

On Saturday there will still be cloudy or covered skies during the early hours. During the morning the sky will remain with intervals of clouds in the northern third, and completely clear skies for the afternoon in the provinces of Valencia and Castellon, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

