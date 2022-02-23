Storm Gladys threatens the UK. Snow, gale-force winds and lightning have been forecast.

After being battered by Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice the UK can expect more extreme weather. Many places in the UK are already experiencing flooding and this is predicted to continue.

Weather warnings have been put in place for millions of people as heavy snow, lightning and strong winds are expected to hit. This latest weather system could end up being named Storm Gladys.

A yellow weather warning for wind has been put in place by the Met Office. This covers the north-east England, Cumbria, North Yorkshire along with parts of Scotland. The yellow weather warning will run from 6am to 3pm on Wednesday, February 23.

The Met Office has also put a yellow weather warning in place for snow and wind across much of Scotland and Northern Ireland. This weather warning will run from 1pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday. Experts have predicted that 10 centimetres of snow is likely and that 70 mile-per-hour gusts could hit the coasts.

Weather forecasters have said that heavy snow showers will hit. Lightning has also been predicted.

According to the Environment Agency (EA), areas in the West Midlands and Yorkshire should ensure they are ready for significant flooding. On Wednesday morning over 60 flood warnings and more than 70 flood alerts were already in place.

EA flood expert Katherina Smith warned: “Heavy rain, affecting already wet areas, is likely to cause significant river flooding along the River Severn over the next few days.

She went on to add: “So far we have received reports of around 400 properties having flooded over the past few days.

“Our thoughts go out to all those affected – flooding can and does have a devastating impact on people’s lives.”

