Sir Elton John in private jet horror emergency landing.

Sir Elton John in emergency landing horror after his private jet’s hydraulic system fails



Rock star Sir Elton John has been involved in a horrific incident when his private jet had to carry out an emergency landing. His aircraft reportedly suffered hydraulic failure whilst it was at an altitude of 10,000ft, according to The Sun.

Attempting to land in the middle of winds that reached around 80mph, twice the plane’s pilot had to abort his landing manoeuvre at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire. Once the aircraft finally made it safely onto the runway, fire crews were seen rushing to the scene as a precaution.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the 74-year-old British musical legend is observed stepping out from the £66million private jet and into the torrential rain at the airfield.

“The jet was being buffeted and couldn’t land. It was horrible to see”, a witness told the publication.

After taking off earlier in the day, at 10.20am, bound for New York, to perform a show, Sir Elton’s jet had reportedly reached the coast of southern Ireland, about an hour into his flight, when the problem with the plane’s hydraulics was discovered.

Performing a U-turn and heading back to Farnborough, the pilot then had to radio ahead to air traffic control to inform them that he would need to perform an emergency landing. The shaken rock star eventually caught another flight to the US, and still arrived in time to perform at his gig.

