Award-winning hip-hop artist Riky Rick has died aged 34.

TRAGIC NEWS – Award-winning South African hip-hop artist Riky Rick has died aged 34, with the cause of death allegedly the result of suicide. The rapper, who recently announced a partnership deal with African Bank, sent a cryptic tweet hours before he passed away.

Rick, whose real name is Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado and was the founder of Cotton Club Records, was found dead on Wednesday, February 23 at his estate home in the north of Johannesburg, South Africa. Local media reports suggest that the artist hung himself with a rope after suffering from severe depression.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



According to South African news outlet Sunday World, several sources state that Rick was found by his management team at around 8.30 am and was still alive when he was rushed to hospital.

“Unfortunately he died when they were en route to the hospital,” a source, who did not want to be named, told the website.

A statement on behalf of the family read: “Son, husband, father, brother and uncle, Riky ‘Ricky’ Makhado (34) sadly passed away in the early hours of this morning (23rd February) in Johannesburg.

“Affectionately known as Riky Rick across the globe, he was deeply loved by his family, friends and the entire entertainment industry.

“His love for family, friends, and community is well known. Riky’s nurturing and developing of young musical talent is well documented and will forever be remembered.”

His death comes after a mysterious final tweet he shared at 3.20 am (local time) on Wednesday morning just hours before his death.

He wrote: “I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home.”

I’ll return a stronger man. This land is still my home. — MR MAKHADO (@rikyrickworld) February 23, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.