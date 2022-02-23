Queen’s ‘stinging remark’ about Kate. Kate Middleton is representing the Queen in Denmark.

Before joining the Royal family Kate was known to enjoy luxury holidays. The Queen reportedly had issues with this. According to The Mirror, the Queen had been concerned with Kate’s jet-setting lifestyle.

Kate has stepped up and is working hard as a member of the Royal family.

The Mirror revealed comments from Royal expert Katie Nicholl. The comments were made in Nicholl’s book. She stated: “If she was not with William at Balmoral then the couple were skiing or holidaying on Mustique.

“Kate was there so often the press dubbed her ‘Queen of Mustique’, a title that had previously belonged to Princess Margaret.

“Britain was now in a recession and such frivolous displays of wealth were unpalatable to the Queen.”

She went on to add: “While the rest of the world speculated that an engagement was on the horizon for William and Kate, the Queen believed an announcement should be postponed until Kate was settled in a career.”

The Royal expert quoted a source in her book and said: “It is Her Majesty’s opinion that if Kate is one day going to be William’s consort, then she needs a proper job.

“Swanning from one five-star holiday resort to another is not the prerequisite for a young woman possibly destined to be Queen.”

A spokesperson from Kensington Palace previously commented on the Denmark trip. The spokesperson said: “The duchess is looking forward to visiting the country, learning from the Danish people, and continuing to build on the already close friendship between the two countries.”

