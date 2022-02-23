American website under fire after reporting that Queen Elizabeth is dead following Covid positive.

AMERICAN website HollywoodUnlocked has come under fire after it reported that Queen Elizabeth was dead following her recent Covid positive.

The news outlet wrote on Tuesday, February 22: “Socialites, it is with our deepest regret to inform you that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has died.

“Sources close to the Royal Kingdom notified us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has passed away. She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead.”

Since then, many have criticised Jason Lee, the publication’s founder, for spreading misinformation, while some social media users pointed out the ridiculousness of his claims.

However, Lee apparently stands by his story, writing on Twitter: “We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace.”

We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace. — Jason Lee (@theonlyjasonlee) February 22, 2022

Users on Twitter were quick to point out some of Lee’s glaring mistakes in the article.

One person wrote: “1) “Socialites”. WTF? 2) “She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue Editor” – I can fully assure you merely as a random British person she was absolutely not. 3) You think the Queen would be “found” dead? I get this guy is out for clout but try harder, my man.”

“Not sure who this dude is but Jason Lee doesn’t understand how the palace operates. They announced Prince Philip’s death like 32 seconds after it happened. They announce births as soon as the head hits the air,” another person said.

One Twitter user joked: “You literally said your source was ‘Royal Kingdom'”.

“I can’t be the only one who saw that Jason Lee was trending for falsely reporting the Queen’s death and thinking they were talking about the My Name is Earl guy,” another said.

I can't be the only one who saw that Jason Lee was trending for falsely reporting the Queen's death and thinking they were talking about the My Name is Earl guy. pic.twitter.com/c6NaaL2c75 — Nathan (@TheIronOx) February 22, 2022

